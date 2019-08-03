ANACONDA- Saturday was day two of the first ever Copper Festival and the Anaconda community came out in full force to support the Anaconda School District.
The festival kicked off on Friday with a basketball competition and concert at Mitchell Stadium.
Anaconda School District Superintendent, Justin Barnes says the idea of the Copper Festival came about a few months ago and the district has been hard at work planning it, ever since.
The events continued Saturday with a 5K run, a parade, basketball and much more in the Kennedy Commons area. Organizers say the festival is family friendly with bounce houses, duck races and face paint.
Barnes says he is happy with the turnout from the community. "I think the response has been overwhelmingly supportive, we have a great community here and they've come out and supported us in full force so it's been a fun time for everybody," said Barnes.
All the proceeds from the festival go directly towards the schools, Barnes says they surveyed the students and the elementary students want more playground equipment and the high schoolers want more technology in the school.
The festival benefits the schools but Barnes says it's about giving back to the Anaconda community as well. "It's a community festival ,the biggest goal of this entire thing is to give thanks to our community, it's a big shout out to them for all the support they give throughout the year and we're just excited to provide something for them. "
Barnes says they plan to keep the festival going next summer and hopefully raise even more money for the school district.