BUTTE-Organizations in the Mining City are working together to grow and expand agricultural businesses in Butte.
Headwaters RC&D was awarded a Montana Food and AG Development Center this summer after House Bill 52 was passed which awarded additional funding for the program. The food center is a state funded program to help assist agrucultural businesses across southwest Montana.
The Headwaters Center now joins 7 other centers located across Montana.
The state funding will assist local businesses like breweries, meat packing plants and farms. The funding will be used to help fund the businesses, write grants and hire trainers from across the country to help with food safety and technical services.
The Butte Local Development Corporation says they're excited to team up with Headwaters for the program. Executive Director of the BLDC Joe Willauer says they're excited to recruit more agriculture to Butte.
"We're definetly trying to recruit ag businesses to the region, southwestern Montana is a fantastic location, especially in Butte with the I-90 and 15 intersection when it comes to food one of the quickest things is being able to get it to market," said Willauer.
Businesses interested in the center can reach out to Headwaters or the BLDC to obtain more information on the program.
Willauer says there's also information on their websites.