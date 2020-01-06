BUTTE - Montana Tech's head football coach Chuck Morrell has resigned to pursue another coaching opportunity.
“We are extremely grateful for Coach Morrell for his years of service and leadership to Montana Tech. We are excited for him and his family as they pursue the next chapter in the Morrell story," Montana Tech Director of Athletics Matt Stepan said via a press release.
Stepan announced current assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Kyle Samson will take over as interim head coach.
The press release goes on to say:
Morrell, who started his head coaching career at Montana Tech, finished with an overall record of 52-44 in nine seasons. Under his guidance, Morrell ignited a new football era winning three conference titles including back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016. The first Frontier Conference championship under Morrell was in 2012 and was the first since 2004 for the Orediggers. Morrell was named the conference coach of the year three times as well as the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Regional Coach of the Year (2012, 2015-16).
In 2012, the Orediggers reached the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Football Championship Series (FCS) for the first time since 2005. Montana Tech would reach the FCS two more times under Morrell making it to the quarterfinals both times.
Morrell produced 70 all-conference selections, three conference players of the year and six on the All-America teams. Montana Tech consistently lead the conference in academic all-conference selections and NAIA scholar athletes.
In 2019, Coach Morrell finished with a 6-4 record finishing third in the Frontier Conference. The Orediggers lead the conference in Scoring Defense (17.2), Total Defense (279 yards/gm), Pass Defense (161.4 yards/gm), and Pass Defense Efficiency (95.1). Montana Tech was second in Opponent First Downs (16.1 per game) and Rush Defense (117.6 yards) while giving up a league-low six touchdowns on the ground. Tech ranked third in the conference in takeaways and turnover margin per game. The Orediggers finished in the top 10 nationally in Pass Defense Efficiency (3rd), Opponent First Downs (7th), Pass Defense per Game (8th), and Total Defense per Game (8th).
From 2014 to 2017, Morrell acted as the Director of Athletics for the university in addition to his coaching duties. During his tenure, the Orediggers made the national playoffs twice in football and also saw the volleyball program make its first appearance at the NAIA national tournament.