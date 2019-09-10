WISDOM-One man is dead, and two were injured following a fatal crash near Wisdom on Monday afternoon.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, at around 1:25 PM on Monday, a Ford Super Duty Truck was parked on the west side of Montana Highway 278 just outside of Wisdom. A GMC Sierra traveling south on the highway hit the rear end of the truck.
The driver of the Super Duty died from his injuries and he has been identified as an 82-year-old William Johnson Clark from Victor. At this time it is unknown if he was wearing his seatbelt.
The passenger of the Super Duty, an 81-year-old female also from Victor, was taken to the hospital in Dillon with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the GMC was also taken to the hospital in Dillon with non-life threatening injuries. That driver is a 70-year-old female from Divide.
Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.