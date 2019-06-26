GLEN - A man is dead and a woman was injured after a motorhome wreck on I-15 near the town of Glen on Tuesday.
The Montana Highway Patrol says a 79-year-old man and 73-year-old woman from Redding, California were in a motorhome going northbound on I-15 on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 25.
Their vehicle crossed into the median and then a ditch for a long distance before rolling into the Big Hole River.
The man died in the wreck, and the woman was taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Authorities didn't have an update on her condition.