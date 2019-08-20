BUTTE-Tuesday was demolition day for the old Bert Mooney Airport Terminal in Butte.
Construction Crews from Markovich Construction were hard at work with a bulldozer, knocking down the building that served as Butte's airport terminal since 1962. One woman watching the demolition said she was sad to see the building demolished after working there for almost 30 years.
The airport has a brand new multi-million dollar terminal that opened last year. Once demolition is complete, construction crews say the airport plans to expand parking in that area.