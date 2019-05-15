BUTTE- "Not all heroes wear capes", that's the phrase one witness used to describe NorthWestern Energy crews saving a stranded cat Tuesday, in Butte.
When Tina Garland arrived to work on Tuesday she heard a cat screaming. Garland quickly realized an orange and white cat was tangled in a power pole across the street on Continental Drive.
Garland and other good Samaritans called authorities, and NorthWestern Energy came to the rescue after seeing Garland's post on Facebook. Garland said, "I thought how am I going to get in there but Northwestern Energy were the ones that contacted MRI. After they got done, I video taped it and then someone drove by me and said 'not all heroes wear capes' and I was like yes."
NorthWestern Energy helped a good Samaritan put the cat into a cage and Garland says the good Samaritan walked around the neighborhood looking for the cat's owner.