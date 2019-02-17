BUTTE- NorthWestern Energy journey lineman Brandon Cassidy rescued a lost cat from a tree in Butte Friday morning and now the company is taking to social media to find the cat a forever home.
A homeowner called NorthWestern desperate for help in getting the stray cat down from the tree Friday morning. The owner told NorthWestern the cat had been stuck in the tree for two days. A NorthWestern crew was in the area and able to help the homeowner.
The homeowner called several other people to help and then decided to call NorthWestern. Once at the residence, Cassidy was able to quickly get the cat down to safety.
NorthWestern said they posted the picture on social media in hopes of helping find the cat a home. They say they've received a lot of great response and are now working to secure the cat a forever home.