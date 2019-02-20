crashes slow traffic in Missoula
Sarah Gravlee

​The Montana Department of Transportation reports several accidents are slowing traffic on I-90 near Missoula Wednesday morning. 

At least one of those accidents has injuries. The accidents are mostly between Bonner and the the Wye exits. 

A Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol says there was a rollover crash near mile marker 96 on I-90 East. One woman was taken to the hospital after being ejected from her vehicle. He said she was not wearing a seat belt. 

MDT reports roads are covered with snow and ice throughout western Montana. 

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates when we can. 

Tags

Recommended for you