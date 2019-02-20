The Montana Department of Transportation reports several accidents are slowing traffic on I-90 near Missoula Wednesday morning.
At least one of those accidents has injuries. The accidents are mostly between Bonner and the the Wye exits.
A Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol says there was a rollover crash near mile marker 96 on I-90 East. One woman was taken to the hospital after being ejected from her vehicle. He said she was not wearing a seat belt.
MDT reports roads are covered with snow and ice throughout western Montana.
