BUTTE- The Council of Commissioners is set to vote on a proposed security upgrade to the Butte Civic Center at Wednesday night's meeting.
Bill Melvin, general manager of the Butte Civic Center, says he's asked for additional exterior cameras for the past five budget cycles.
There are currently four exterior cameras for the entire building. Melvin says additional cameras would be a proactive approach to safety around the Civic Center.
"There's a lot of activity around this particular neighborhood, especially at night," he said. "We work really weird hours. Our people stay and clean up after events, they're leaving here early in the morning at 4 AM and 2 AM, and I think that will add some peace of mind."
The new cameras would allow employees to identify anyone inside or outside the building.
In 2012, Melvin was able to secure funding for interior cameras for the nearly 70-year-old building. The Civic Center will also be getting a new parking lot and Melvin says he hopes to add additional lighting outside.
The Council will hear the proposal at Wednesday night's meeting and if approved, it will move forward to the Chief Executive's Office.
Melvin says a surveillance company is ready to start work as soon as the contract is approved by the city.