BUTTE - A new movie theater announces they are moving into Butte Plaza Mall after the AMC Classic Butte 6 announced their closure in February.
Golden Ticket Cinema Butte 6 is taking over AMC's space adding a "luxury movie experience" to the Mining City, according to their release.
Golden Ticket Cinema says they will give the current space a facelift including new reclining seats and more menu options.
They say they plan to open up shop in March; however the remodeling will start after the summer movie season winds down.
"We can’t wait to see the reaction to the changes that we have in store for moviegoers. Most importantly, we are committed to not increasing prices, and in fact, we will be adding numerous promotions and values that are new to the market," Golden Ticket Cinemas President John Bloemeke said in the release.
Bloemeke also says they will still offer discount tickets on Tuesdays, and still fill up already bought popcorn buckets for $4.25 until the end of 2020.
Golden Ticket Cinema says the whole remodeling process should be done by November 2020.