BUTTE-Saturday was the grand opening of the new Dollar Tree and Family Dollar in the old Stokes Fresh Food Market location on Harrison Avenue in Butte.
The new Dollar Tree officially opened its doors on Thursday and on Saturday the store had a grand openng celebration with acitvities for all ages including face painting, coloring contests and even shopping cart bingo.
Dollar Tree Store Manager Theresa Adams says between the two bargain stores, they've hired roughly 50 employees in the Butte community. Adams says the stores are looking to hire atleast seventeen more people each for the holiday season.
Adams says they've already received a great response from the Butte community. The new store has refrigerated and frozen grocery items. "Since we opened, people are loving the location, like I mentioned people are loving the frozen food and the refrigerated aspect of it, its been a great response by the community," said Adams.
The other Dollar Tree on Harrison Avenue will remain open and Adams says, they're looking to hire seasonal help too. You can visit Dollar Tree's website to apply.
Also, a new True Value Hardware Store will open its doors in the location between the two bargain stores this month says Adams.