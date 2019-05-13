BUTTE- Butte Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early last Friday morning.
Benjamin Harrison, 41, of Butte died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a Subaru on Dewey Boulevard near Lexington Avenue just before 2 AM last Friday.
Saturday, Anaconda-Deer Lodge Police found the body of the man believed to have been driving the Subaru that left the scene of the crash.
Anaconda Police Chief Tim Barkell said Marcus Sepulveda, 41, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.