MISSOULA - If it ain't cold enough for you yet... just wait. The National Weather Service Missoula is predicting an arctic blast with subzero temps throughout western and central Montana, starting Sunday, March 3.
Butte is expected to be hardest hit, with a predicted low of -22 on Sunday morning - and that's not the windchill.
Other predictions include Helena, -19, Seeley Lake, -22, and Missoula, -8.
It's only expected to worsen on Monday, when the morning's low is predicted as cold as -32 for Butte.
