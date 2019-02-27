Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES.CONTINUED DRIFTING IS EXPECTED ALONG HIGHWAY 1 AND INTERSTATE 90. SNOW WILL TAPER OFF THIS EVENING BUT ROADS WILL REMAIN SLICK. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&