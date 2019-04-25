Watch again

BUTTE- Police released new information about why a standoff with a suspect required a forklift on Tuesday.

Police arrested James Martin Varady, 43, and Jamie Laub, 39, on parole and probation violations following the incident.

Around 4:30 PM on Tuesday, Montana Parole and Probation says an officer attempted to arrest Varady at a gas station. Varady allegedly pointed what looked like a gun to his head before taking off in a van with Laub.

Police found the van at the GCR Tire Center on Harrison Avenue. They say Varady and Laub climbed up to an elevated storage area in the tire shop to hide.

Laub surrendered to police and came down from their hiding spot on her own, but Varady allegedly refused. A police negotiator arrived and after about an hour Varady surrendered.

Varady allegedly told police he was under the influence of drugs and needed help to get down from the elevated area.

A Butte police officer used a forklift to get him down.

Police say they found drugs in the pair's hiding spot.

Varady allegedly told police he didn't have a real gun and he threw it out of the van window between the Thriftway on Front Street and the tire shop.

Police are asking for any information from the public if they witnessed Varady throw the object. It is still unknown if Varady had a real gun.

Police say they're still investigating the incident but more charges are likely to be filed.