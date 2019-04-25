Names released of Butte pair arrested in tire center standoff Brooke McCarthy Apr 25, 2019 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Watch again BUTTE- Police released new information about why a standoff with a suspect required a forklift on Tuesday.Police arrested James Martin Varady, 43, and Jamie Laub, 39, on parole and probation violations following the incident.Around 4:30 PM on Tuesday, Montana Parole and Probation says an officer attempted to arrest Varady at a gas station. Varady allegedly pointed what looked like a gun to his head before taking off in a van with Laub.Police found the van at the GCR Tire Center on Harrison Avenue. They say Varady and Laub climbed up to an elevated storage area in the tire shop to hide.Laub surrendered to police and came down from their hiding spot on her own, but Varady allegedly refused. A police negotiator arrived and after about an hour Varady surrendered.Varady allegedly told police he was under the influence of drugs and needed help to get down from the elevated area.A Butte police officer used a forklift to get him down. Police say they found drugs in the pair's hiding spot.Varady allegedly told police he didn't have a real gun and he threw it out of the van window between the Thriftway on Front Street and the tire shop.Police are asking for any information from the public if they witnessed Varady throw the object. It is still unknown if Varady had a real gun.Police say they're still investigating the incident but more charges are likely to be filed. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags James Martin Varady Officer Police Social Services Transports Jamie Laub Forklift Probation Van Recommended for you Local Weather Currently in Butte 58°F Partly Cloudy 59°F / 27°F 5 PM 58°F 6 PM 58°F 7 PM 58°F 8 PM 56°F 9 PM 52°F 7-Day Radar Alerts Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Great Falls-Helena e-Newsletters Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Great Falls and Helena - delivered to your email inbox every weekday. Bozeman-Butte e-Newsletters Local news headlines from ABC Fox Bozeman and Butte - delivered to your email inbox every weekday. Missoula-Kalispell e-Newsletters Local news headlines from ABC Fox in Missoula and Kalispell - delivered to your email inbox every weekday. Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMajor rock slide reported on Highway 1 near Georgetown LakeBody recovered from truck in the Missouri river identifiedEscapee walks away from pre-release centerAnimal Shelter at Capacity for Dogs.Standoff at Woodland Park in Kalispell ends with one deadUPDATE: One GFPD officer shot, another injured in Shelby hostage situationPolice standoff ends on forklift in ButteTarget shooting sparks wildfire north of Great FallsKalispell woman charged with "murder for hire"Missoula area Easter Egg hunts 2019 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. © Copyright 2019 ABC Fox Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue Missoula, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Missoula Breaking News Great Falls-Helena Breaking News Bozeman-Butte Breaking News Weather Alert Missoula/Kalispell Top Stories Great Falls /Helena Top Stories Bozeman/Butte Top Stories Wake Up Montana