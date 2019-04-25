DRUMMOND - Authorities released the name of a 16-year-old who died Wednesday night in a crash on I-90.
Granite County says Erika Kruger, 16, of Helena, died of blunt-force trauma in the wreck.
A 22-year-old man who was in the car is still hospitalized with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
The Montana Highway Patrol says around 9 PM on Wednesday, the two were in a Subaru Forester traveling eastbound on I-90 when it drifted onto the shoulder of the road.
MHP says the driver overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic, hit the median and rolled, ejecting both occupants.
Kruger died at the scene.
MHP says neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation, though investigators believe drugs and speed were factors.