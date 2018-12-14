DEER LODGE - Officials have released the name of a man who allegedly shot at police officers before surrendering with serious injuries.
Deer Lodge police say Timothy Wayne Sweet, 46, is still hospitalized in Missoula after he was shot in the arm by an officer after the Monday morning shootout.
Powell County Sheriff Scott Howard tells ABC FOX Montana that the incident started on Sunday, Dec. 9 when Sweet was upset that his girlfriend had left him, and Sweet was threatening to shoot her.
Officers responded to Sweet's residence on Monday, Dec. 10 when a 911 caller reported that he was firing a handgun in the backyard.
He then allegedly shot more than 50 times at a Powell County deputy's vehicle, according to the Montana Standard. The officer returned fire and hit the suspect in his right elbow, Powell says.
Sweet eventually surrendered and asked for help because he was shot, Howard says.
The incident is under investigation by state authorities. Sweet could face charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.
The Montana Standard reports that he had a shrapnel wound to his eye and a severely hurt arm.
-Reporting by Brooke McCarthy, ABC FOX Montana