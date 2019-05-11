DILLON- The sun was shining on the University of Montana Western's campus for the 122nd commencement ceremony on Saturday morning.
The class of 2019 is the universities largest class yet. The university awarded about 520 degrees to just over 400 students and the university says they're proud of the number of students will multiple degrees this year.
The Bulldog Athletic Center was packed with hundreds of friends and family members cheering on their graduate. The university even had an overflow room for the large amount of people in attendance for this years graduation.
The school had 22 students graduate through the schools partnership with Blackfeet Community College which prepares these students to be teachers in the Browning Public School System.
This years commencement address was given by Casey Lozar, the assistance vice president for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
Chancellor Beth Weatherby says Montana Western prepares their graduates to enter the workforce through their unique Experience One program. Montana Western is the only public university in the country to offer the program.
Weatherby said, "That is designed so that they really are just not sitting in lectures but are doing things that professionals in the field do so when they depart, when they have been through our entire program they're ready for work and that’s the really different thing."
Weatherby says she's extremely proud of the class of 2019 and all they've accomplished.