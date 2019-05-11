DILLON- The sun was shining on the University of Montana Western's campus for the 122nd Commencement Ceremony on Saturday morning.
The class of 2019 was the largest class yet for the school. The university awarded about 520 degrees to just over 400 students. School officials said they're proud of the number of students who were honored with more than one degree this year.
The Bulldog Athletic Center was packed with hundreds of friends and family members cheering on the graduates. The university even had an overflow room to handle an increase in attendance.
The school had 22 students graduate through the schools partnership with Blackfeet Community College which prepares these students to be teachers in the Browning Public School System.
Casey Lozar, the Assistant Vice President for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis was the commencement speaker.
Chancellor Beth Weatherby said Montana Western prepares graduates to enter the workforce through the school's unique Experience One program. Montana Western is the only public university in the country to offer the program.
"That is designed so that they really are just not sitting in lectures but are doing things that professionals in the field do," said Weatherby. "So when they depart, when they have been through our entire program, they're ready for work and that’s the really different thing."
Weatherby added she's extremely proud of the class of 2019 and all they students have accomplished.