BUTTE- Children across the state took part in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program, and the winner for Montana has won a $1,000 savings bond towards her education.
Sage Leber, a third-grader at Margaret Leary Elementary School in Butte, was randomly selected by the Montana Agriculture Department to win a scholarship from the Cabbage Program from Bonnie Plants.
Bonnie Plants and their Cabbage Program gives free cabbage plants to participating classrooms across the 48 contiguous states.
After the cabbage has grown, the students’ teacher then chooses the “best” one and submits it online, then each state’s winner is then randomly chosen.
Students who win “Best in State” are awarded a $1,000 scholarship towards their education from Bonnie Plants.
More than 1 million third graders get hands-on experience with gardening and growing colossal cabbages with the Cabbage Program.
“Over the course of the past 15 years, the Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program has proved to be an exciting, successful and worthwhile experience that children, teachers, parents and grandparents across the country have embraced,” said CEO of Bonnie Plants Stan Cope, “We're certainly extremely proud of our Montana State Winner: Sage Leber! We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide our youth with this enjoyable and enriching opportunity and engage their interest in the art and joy of gardening.”
Schools across the nation can sign up for the program to receive free cabbage plants for the school’s third-graders that can grow up to 40 pounds or more.
Teachers can register their school for the Third-Grade Cabbage Program online here.