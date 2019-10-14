BUTTE-Saturday was a historic day for Montana Tech and community members and alumni hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the official opening of the Student Success Center on campus.
The new $24 million building, which is roughly 100,000 square feet, is the largest capitol project in Montana Tech's history. The school invited donors, community members and students for the ribbon cutting, Saturday afternoon.
Michael Barth, with the Montana Tech Foundation says roughly $9 million of the money for the project came from donors.
The first two floors of the building are residence halls that houses over 160 students. Barth says students moved into the dorms back in August.
Barth says the top floor of the building is administrative offices, tutoring areas and a place for students to socialize on campus.
Barth says the foundation is excited to see the campus grow and the project wouldn’t of been possible without the generosity of the Butte community.
“We’ve got a great classroom experience already and what we wanted to do was provide a great experience and environment for students outside of class,” said Barth.
Staff says the new building was 8 years in the making and they're excited for the Butte community to see their hard work completed.