BUTTE-A few Montana Tech students and staff received an exclusive tour Tuesday afternoon of the Montana Pole and Treatment plant in Butte from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
Students interested in water quality treatment received a tour of the Superfund site. The site was a wood treatment plant for about 40 years starting in 1949. The plant produced timbers for the mining industry.
The chemicals used by the plant ended up being toxic and created the 40-acre Superfund site off of Greenwood Avenue.
Since the late 1980's, the plant has worked to remove toxins from the soil and to prevent the spread of toxins to the community.
Staff at the DEQ say it's important to educate Butte's next generation on these environmental issues.
"They are the next wave of really smart people that we're going to depend on to create a better mouse trap so to speak to improve the technologies we already have," said Project Manager David Bowers.
Bowers says their goal is to make the land totally clean and open to the public in the future. An update on their work will be released to the public and open for comment in the upcoming months.