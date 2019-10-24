Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&