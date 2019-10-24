BUTTE- Montana Tech students have their eyes on the prize this year as they battle it out with students from Washington in this year's environmental challenge.
The challenge is all part of the 59th annual conference for the Pacific Northwest Section of the Air and Waste Management Association.
Hundreds of professionals and students have gathered in Butte for the three day event and to discuss issues related to air and waste across the Pacific Northwest.
Students from Montana Tech have volunteered their time for the environmental challenge and organizers have student teams present their environmental proposals to mock consulting companies.
The top three winning teams will receive cash prizes for their work.
Project scientist for Environmental Resources Management Melody Kieneker says the project is a great hands on learning experience for students and a great way for them to meet potential employers in their field.
"The students of today are the future professionals of tomorrow and getting them use to seeing these types of topics and getting them use to interacting with people that are actually doing the work now is great," Kieneker said.
Kieneker says the conference would not of been possible without their generous sponsors in the community and the volunteers.
The conference will wrap up on Friday with additional presentations and an award ceremony showcasing the winning student teams of the environmental challenge.