BUTTE-In the Mining City, one Montana Tech Student is working to combat mental health issues in students across the state.
Montana Tech graduate student Sowmya Sudhakar grew up in Butte and says she witnessed first-hand the struggles with mental health and suicide in the community.
Now, as a research fellow, her goal is to find better resources for struggling students and apply them within the Montana University system .
Sudhakar is the first student from Montana Tech to receive a research fellowship through the Office of Commissioner of Higher Education. She says her adviser encouraged her to apply for the fellowship at the beginning of the school year.
Sudhakar adds, she hopes to shed light on this important issue in Montana.
"I thought mental health is more important to Montana specifically considering the statistics on suicide and depression and I felt like this would be a great platform where I can make a larger impact in my community and the rest of Montana," Sudhakar said.
The fellowship orientation takes place later this month in Helena and Sudhakar says she is excited to make a difference in Montana.