BUTTE- Montana Tech sophomore McKenna Savage was awarded the prestigious Newman Civic Fellowship. She is one out of 262 students nationwide to receive the honor.
The fellowship focuses on each student's personal, professional, and civic growth. Savage says she plans to do travel across the Butte School District to share her experiences and passions among young students.
Her aim is to inspire other women to join STEM-related fields traditionally dominated by men.
According to a 2016 study by the National Girls Collaborative Project, only 19 percent of engineering graduates are women.
Currently, Savage is one of three women in the electrical engineering program out of 80 students with an all male faculty.
Savage says, “I’ve been born and raised in a family that has strong and independent women leaders and I wanted to really encourage other students and females that they can do it too.”
Savage was nominated for the fellowship by the Dean of Student Success Dr. Carrie Vath, who will mentor her throughout the fellowship.
"McKenna is someone you want to be around," Vath says. "She also wants to make things better for other people and anything that she has experienced whether positive or negative she wants to pass that on to others."