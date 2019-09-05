BUTTE- At Montana Tech this year, the school's student government executive body is comprised of all women for the first time in school history.
Montana Tech opened its doors 119 years ago, and this year the president, vice president and treasurer are all women. All three are trying to make a difference on campus.
Ashton Cummings is the student body president, Jamie Powers is the student body vice president and McKenna Savage is the student body treasurer.
Cummings and Savage are both engineering majors and want to encourage other women to get involved in STEM related fields.
The women say they're here to show Tech's student body that women can lead in a male-dominated school where 70 percent of students are men.
"It feels pretty awesome," Savage said. "Especially if you saw our ratio of 70 percent male to 30 percent female and so women are kind of the minority on campus."
The group is already busy getting to work and their goal is to make an impact on campus. Vice President Jamie Powers says they want to improve communication between faculty and students.
Powers adds they want staff and students more aware of what is happening on campus, along with adding more fun activities for students.
"We want to make sure our voices are being heard, the administration and faculty so far have been really receptive to this and are willing to be working with us to make sure there's communication both ways," Powers said.
The student government is also comprised of a 12-person student senate and currently the five filled spots are all women. Cummings says they're accepting applications for the seven open senate positions and applications are due next week.
Cummings says she encourages men and women to join the student government.
The three women agree they were elected to make a difference and show the campus that women can do anything.