BUTTE- Saturday was graduation day for a few colleges across the Treasure State and Montana Tech hosted their 119th commencement ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.
The Civic Center was packed with about 4,000 people to watch the class of 2019 walk across the stage and receive their diploma. Montana Tech Chancellor, Don Blackketter says around 500 students graduated this year and 400 of them walked across the stage Saturday afternoon.
The ceremony was extra emotional for Blackketter, after 8 years as the chancellor of Tech he will retire at the end of June. Blackketter says it's always amazing to see how much the students have grown from freshman year convocation to graduation 4 years later.
Blackketter says he has high hopes for the class of 2019.
Blackketter said, "to be part of Montana Tech has been a great privilege and we have made so many good friends and met so many quality people, faculty and staff and just a big thank you to Montana Tech."
Montana Tech announced last month, Les Cook from the Michigan Technological University will replace Blackketter as chancellor.