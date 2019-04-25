BUTTE- For the eighth year in a row, Montana Tech hosted Techxpo, where students showcase their work.
The campus-wide event is open to all students of all majors, working on design and research projects throughout the year. Each group created a poster with their work and some groups also had interactive displays.
Organizers say 110 students participated with almost 300 projects on display. The students presented their research to community members, other students and even potential employers.
The projects were judged by local business professionals who judged projects in their specific degree area.
The winning project in each major got $200 and the overall best in show received $500.