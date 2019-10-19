BUTTE-October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and on Saturday the women of Montana Tech hosted their annual Purse Strings Fundraiser to raise money for Safe Space.
Safe Space is a local domestic violence shelter in Butte that provides services to women in need of help.
Saturday was the fifth year the Tech women along with the Butte community have come together for this event. Over the past four years the fundraiser has raised about $80,000 for Safe Space.
Montana Tech Director of Public Relations Amanda Badovinac said, "I look out there today and I'm just so excited to see so many women here just supporting such a great cause, there's nothing better than women empowering women."
Badovinac says over 300 people attended the event Saturday which is their largest event yet.
There was a live and silent auction with dozens of items, mostly purses, donated from the Butte community. The event was also catered with a buffet from Metals Sports Bar in Butte.
President of the Board of Directors for Safe Space Dan Murphy says events like Purse Strings help to keep the doors of Safe Space open for those in need. "It's amazing every time I do this and every time I'm a part of this, I'm just humbled that so many people will come out to help support what I feel is a super great cause," said Murphy.
Murphy adds Safe Space is always accepting donations for those in need including monetary donations, clothes and toiletries.