BUTTE- Students, staff and alumni met at Montana Tech Tuesday afternoon, for a public discussion on proposed budget cuts.
On Friday, Tech released the first version of its alignment plan which will cut costs and save the university almost a million dollars. Enrollment has been down in recent years at Tech, and provost Doug Abbott said that is due to the drop in petroleum prices.
The alignment plan calls to cut 13 full-time employees and 10 staff members. Also, it would cut three departments including professional and technical communication, data science and statistics and the healthcare informatics department.
Students, staff and alumni spoke at the open forum against many of the proposed cuts. Tech Junior Ryan Bossard said, "It's a quick solution and it's a solution for the now and not the future. A lot of these teachers dedicate their time and their students love them. They do a lot for us and to see them loose their job throughout all of this is very disturbing."
A second version of the alignment plan will be released on Friday and a second public discussion will be held Monday, Dec. 10th.