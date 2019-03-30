BUTTE- The Montana Tech Mining Team dominated at this years International Collegiate Mining Competition in Nevada last week.
For the first time in 11 years, Montana Tech took home the Sunshine Trophy at the annual competition.
This year was the 41st annual competition, and 400 mining students from five countries traveled to Virginia City, Nevada for the competition. Tech brought 30 of their mining students to the event.
The teams competed in 7 old fashioned mining skills which included hand steel and swede sawing. Tech came in first place in both events.
Vice President of the Tech Mining Team Zane White says the team practiced a lot for the competition. White said, "It was a lot of hard work, we recruited heavily this year and last year we didn't have nearly as many students and considering most of our teams were all first year students we were really impressed."
The annual competition is dedicated to the miners who died in the Sunshine Mine Fire in Idaho in 1972 and all the miners who have died on the job.