BUTTE- On Friday, Montana Tech released the third and final draft for its alignment program which will reduce the universities budget costs.
Montana Tech's Program Prioritization Committee voted on Friday 13-3 to approve the final draft of the alignment program. The PPC committee is comprised of students, staff and faculty. The job of the committee was to evaluate where the university can cot costs moving forward.
A drop in Tech's enrollment has played a part in this decision.
The alignment plan will eliminate 10 staff positions along with programs such as data science and statistics, health care informatics and professional and technical communications. The university said current students will be able to graduate through the program.
Professor Pat Munday is a professional and technical communications professor, and his program will be cut from the university. Munday will remain a professor at the university but teach in a different program.
Munday said he believes the university should of considered the opinions of the campus more in their decision. "Having all those people from industry, from government and all of our alumni with great experience testifying or submitting comments, that's a great resource and we should use that resource to help shape the decision," said Munday.
A spokesperson for the university said, "we will begin implementation as stated in the plan. It will be a several month to year process to implement."