BUTTE- The grounds crews at Montana Tech have been busy clearing snow this week with almost two feet falling in the Mining City.
Classes did remain in session this week, although the campus decided to close a sidewalk due to safety concerns.
Chancellor Donald M. Blackketter decided not to cancel classes this week but advised students and staff to be cautious on the roads on the way to campus.
The campus decided to close the sidewalk on the eastside of campus near the Marcus Daly statue, says Director of Environmental Safety and Health, Marissa Morgan.
"There's another crosswalk probably 50 yards or feet from the one that is closed, so we're just asking that people use the alternative crosswalk at this time,"Morgan said.
The campus closed the sidewalk so vehicles coming up from Park Street would not have to stop and possibly create a traffic jam or get stuck in the snow. Tech crews are running out of places to put the snow and piled a large amount near the statue. Morgan says the large pile of snow also caused a safety concern to students crossing the street.
Crews will work over the weekend to continue clearing the snow and Morgan says they plan to reopen the sidewalk next week but they have a lot of snow to remove on campus. "There is a lot of snow and we're just dealing with the same issues the rest of the town is facing, here on campus," Morgan said.