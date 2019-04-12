BUTTE- Montana Tech is celebrating its 70th year of petroleum engineering graduates and the programs growth over the past seven decades.
The Montana Tech Petroleum Department and the Student Chapter of the Society of Petroleum Engineers sponsored the 24th annual Spring Symposium to celebrate their departments success. The first class of petroleum engineers graduated 8 students and this year 65 will graduate.
The Symposium began on Thursday will technical speakers and a banquet at the Copper King Hotel. This years celebration was named in honor of Jocko Evans, a Butte native and petroleum engineering graduate that ran the department in the early 2000's.
On Friday, Senator Steve Daines was present for the Symposium. Senator Daines introduced Friday's keynote speaker. Rich Muncrief, Chairman and CEO of WPX Energy.
Senator Daines says petroleum engineering graduates from Tech are important to Montana’s economy. Senator Daines said, "These Montana Tech grads some will stay right here in Montana and some will go around the country and keep spreading the word around about what's going on here in Butte, at Montana Tech. That's why I’m confident you'll keep seeing growth here."
On Friday, Montana Tech also announced their new chancellor, Les Cook.
Cook will be the schools 12th chancellor and was the vice president for strategic university partnerships at Michigan Technological University.