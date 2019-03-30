ANACONDA- Fairmont Hot Springs hosted the 38th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run kickoff for Special Olympics of Montana. The event helps raise money for the athletes.
To kickoff today's events, Butte's newly formed Honor Guard presented the flags to start the conference. Officer Ryan Hardy said, "It means something to them to have the distinction and honor to represent all the officers of our department. "
Law enforcement officers from across the treasure state came to Anaconda for the conference. The goal of the conference is to raise awareness and funds for the athletes. Each year the different departments spend the weekend planning the years fundraisers.
Torch Run Director Tina Hoeger said, "Today is spent getting everybody on the same page we have our torch run relay that will start next month so everybody knows where to show up where to be and who to connect with."
The torch run will be in May and kick of the opening ceremony for the state games.
Last year the group raised $650,000 for Special Olympics and Hoeger says the funds go directly to the organization. The group plans to raise even more money this year.
Officers hosts events like the Polar Plunge and tip a cop to help raise funds for the athletes.
Hoeger says the athletes smiles make it all worth the hard work.
Hoeger said, "They support each other in their competitions, it's more precious to me to watch that and know that maybe I had a small part in making that person's life better."
The group will also host a casino night for the athletes on Saturday. The athletes can win prizes donated by the community.
Hoeger says the group is always looking for volunteers and donations.