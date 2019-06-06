BUTTE- The Montana Folk Festival is one of the biggest events of the year in Butte and it's just about a month away. This year organizers launched a brand new smartphone app for the festival.
Organizers sat they were looking for ways for the public to find out more information on the festival. On Thursday, organizers announced the new app available for both I-Phones and Androids.
The app shows festivalgoers maps of the stages, the list of performers and the schedule. The app is free to download and Executive Director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, George Everett says they will use feedback from users to improve the app for next year.
The festival has 21 performers lined up and 6 different stages and Everett says they've received positive interest in the festival this year,
Everett said, "A lot of people are making plans to come and enjoy the festival and have a great time some have been here before and others are checking it out for the first time everyone is welcome and the price is the same for everyone it's totally free of admission."
The festival will be July 12-14 in Uptown Butte and also new this year are water refill stations and an expanded dance pavilion.