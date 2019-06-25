BUTTE- Summer is here, which means it's festival season and the Mining City is gearing up for its biggest festival of the year, the Montana Folk Festival.
The Festival is just a few weeks away, and organizers say they're in need of volunteers.
Each year, tens of thousands of people flock to Butte for the Festival and to help keep the Festival free, organizers say they need volunteers for a variety of jobs. Volunteers are needed for info booths, beverage ticket sales and backstage hospitality.
Volunteer coordinator Brad Rixford says this year they're especially short on beverage servers.
Volunteer shifts are four hours long and organizers say volunteers can stay longer if they want. Each volunteer receives a free t-shirt and Rixford says its also a unique way to experience the festival.
The Festival will host a volunteer orientation for all signed up volunteers and any potential volunteers who would still like to sign up at 7 PM on Wednesday July, 10 at the Festival Operations Center at 101 E. Park Street.
The Festival is July 12-14 and for additional information on how to sign up to volunteer, click here.