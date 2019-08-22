ANACONDA- A few mischievous bears have been spotted rummaging through resident's trash on the west side of Anaconda, which experts say isn’t uncommon this time of year.
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks caught one of those bears on Wednesday and released it back into the wild. The bear is one of three bears that have been spotted in people's yards in Anaconda.
FWP says they've been made aware of three bears in the area but there could be more this time of year. This isn't the first time bears have caused trouble this summer, another bear broke into a car with its window down and stole a sandwich off the seat about a month ago.
Overall, FWP Game Warden Joe Kambic said it has been a relatively slow summer for bear activity due to the wet weather.
Kambic says the bears are trying to gather as much food as possible before hibernation.
A second trap has been set on the west side of town and FWP says residents can help by cleaning up pet food, bird seed and garbage which attract bears to food sources that aren't in the trap.
Kambic said, "Especially this time of year, if not all through spring and summer, people that are in bear country and Anaconda is bear country, the whole city is bear country and needs to be as vigilant as they can and try to keep their garbage in a garage."
People are asked never to touch a bear trap if they come across one. If you see a bear in town, FWP recommends you call their office or local law enforcement.