BUTTE- A man is in custody Saturday, after police say he barricaded himself inside a residence to avoid being arrested.
Butte Police say they received a call around 2:30 PM about a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived on scene they say the suspect, a 44-year-old Butte man, left on a motorcycle. A patrol officer spotted the suspect driving and attempted to pull him over, but the officer says the man wouldn't stop.
Police say they decided not to pursue the suspect as a safety precaution.
A Montana Highway Patrol Trooper also spotted the suspect and attempted to pull him over. The suspect did not stop and MHP did not pursue him.
A citizen called police just before 4:00 PM and said the suspect left the motorcycle near the walking trails. A patrol officer was in the area and saw the suspect enter a residence in the 1800 block of C Street.
The house is under renovation and a worker inside told the suspect to leave. The suspect would not leave and additional officers arrived on scene. The suspect was not armed and police say he would not follow instructions to leave the house.
After about an hour police were able to get the suspect out of the house without issue and arrest him.
Butte police say the suspect will likely be charged with partner or family member assault, eluding police and criminal trespassing.
The incident remains under investigation.