BUTTE - A suspect is in custody after allegedly storming into the sheriff's office with a gun on Thursday afternoon.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says sometime this afternoon, a man walked into the sheriff's office on Alaska Street with a weapon. The man reportedly went back outside, stood on the street and fired multiple rounds.
Officers arrested him in a nearby building.
Details were limited at press time, but the suspect is in custody and no injuries were reported, Skuletich said.