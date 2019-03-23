BUTTE- Mainstreet Uptown Butte is gearing up for the 2019 Montana Folk Festival and the organization has announced the first seven performers that will take the stage this summer.
Every July about 150,000 people come to the Mining City for the festival. This year, the festival will be July 12-14.
George Everett of Mainstreet Uptown Butte said, "we call it a mine yard party in Butte and we invite everybody from the state and the region to come and visit Butte and enjoy it and have a good time and maybe take a look around and see what’s here."
People from across the country make their way to Butte along with performers from across the world.
The seven performers so far include Eddie Cotton, Jr. a blues singer from Clinton, Mississippi. David Davis and the Warrior River Boys a bluegrass band from Cullman, Alabama. Gerardo Contino y Los Habaneros a Cuban salsa band from New York, NY. Kyle Huval and Dixie Ramblers a Cajun band from Eunice, Louisiana. Felipe Hostins a Brazilian Forro singer from Blumenau, SC, Brasil. Cora Harvey Armstrong a gospel singer from Richmond, Virginia. Carl & Buddies a Waila group from O'Oldham Nation.
Organizers say they plan to have 21 different performers this year and will announce another group of performers next month.
There will be six stages this year but organizers say they're considering adding a seventh. They also plan to expand they dance pavilion to reduce crowding.
This year there will be water refill stations to reduce the amount of plastic water bottles used over the weekend.
Everett says they're still looking for additional business sponsors and every sponsorship will be matched up to $100,000 by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. To become a sponsor contact Mainstreet Uptown Butte, (406) 565-2249.