BUTTE-The historic Mai Wah Museum in Uptown Butte is getting some much needed renovations with the help of grants and donations.
The Mai Wah Museum has served as a noodle parlor, mercantile, boarding house and now, a museum paying tribute to Butte's vast history.
The Mai Wah Society was awarded roughly $175,000 in grants for repairs, including a national grant worth $133,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express. Mary McCormick the Vice President of the Mai Wah Society Board of Directors says they've also received donations from community members.
The two connected buildings are receiving new windows, an updated sidewalk and brick work to preserve the century old building. McCormick adds they plan to re-roof the building in the spring.
McCormick says it's important to take care of the building and preserve Butte's history. "I just think these are just such important vestiges of Butte's past and they're very important vestiges of our future, you know people come to Butte to learn about our history and our cultures," McCormick said.
The annual Chinese New Year Parade will start at the Butte Courthouse on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. and end at the Mai Wah Museum with free tours and refreshments.
Residents are encouraged to come check out the progress of the renovations.