Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. SNOW BANDS HAVE DEVELOPED WITH 1 TO 2 INCH PER HOUR RATES EXPECTED UNDER THE HEAVIER BANDS. SNOW TOTALS WILL VARY GREATLY OVER SHORT DISTANCES FROM JUST A TRACE UP TO 4 INCHES UNDER THE HEAVIER BANDS. * WHERE...HIGHWAY 93 SULA TO LOST TRAIL PASS, LOLO PASS, BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE. EXPECT CHANGEABLE ROAD CONDITIONS OVER SHORT DISTANCES AND LOW VISIBILITY UNDER HEAVIER BANDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&