BUTTE- Lunch at the Pit is back in Butte, with al fresco dining and local food trucks parked at the Berkeley Pit.
Lunch at the Pit began last year and Wednesday was the first lunch of the season. Three food trucks and a lemonade stand filled the parking lot of the Berkeley Pit Viewing Stand to kick off the season.
Families lined up at the new Mango's Food Truck, which made its Butte debut Wednesday afternoon. There was also Sweet Petite's mini donuts and a homemade ice cream truck.
Machelle LeProwse the owner of Butte Copper Company says they plan to have more food trucks as the summer goes on. LeProwse says the event is a great way to get people outside and enjoying Montana's beautiful weather.
LeProwse said, "I think it's great every chance you can get to be outside and these trucks are meant to be outside food trucks. I think it's great to get them together, give everybody somewhere to go and enjoy. The kids can run around and have fun and we'll have things for the kids also."
The lunch will be every Wednesday, from 11 AM to 2 PM and continue through the first week of August. The Berkeley Pit Viewing Stand opened on May 1 and will be open through October 1.