Anaconda- The weather was beautiful on Saturday and the Lost Creek Raceway in Anaconda hosted the 11th annual Montana Versus Idaho Shootout.
About 60 racers from Idaho and another 60 from all across Montana came to the Lost Creek Raceway for the event. Saturday morning, racers were doing time trials down the track and the cars traveled at speeds over 100 MPH.
Organizers say there are two rounds of competitions with the top four competitors from each side competing for the teams title.
Track Board President, Mike Hall says for the past 3 years Montana has held the title but Idaho has won in the past.
Hall says the Raceway has been an important part of Anaconda for decades. Hall said, "Lost Creek Raceway has been out here for 34 years, we're a nonprofit, 100 percent volunteer so it's really a good program, keeps people off the streets a lot of community service volunteers are out here so it's a win, win situation for everybody."
Hall adds the races are great for the economy in Anaconda with competitors filling up hotels around Anaconda. The races also see about 500 spectators each year.