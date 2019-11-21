BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks rescued a lone bear cub that was stuck in a tree on in Butte Wednesday afternoon.
FWP called fire officials asking for their help and a ladder-truck to get the cub back on the ground.
FWP tranquilized the cub and transported her to a FWP rehab shelter in Helena.
Animal Control was also present.
FWP warden Regan Dean said the cub is doing well and eating a lot. She will remain at the facility until she is released in the spring