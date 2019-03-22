With reports circulating of fraudulent campaigns for an injured highway patrolman, the Montana Highway Patrol issued a list of approved fundraisers for Trooper Wade Palmer.
From MHP:
A Note about Fundraisers: We have been so blessed by the generosity of many during this difficult time and so many of you have reached out wanting to donate or even create your own fundraisers. Our hearts are full as we see the community gather to support the victims of these senseless acts. 99% of everyone has been fantastic. Unfortunately, tragedies such as these often bring some not so nice folks and opportunists out of the woodwork. This week we have had to shut down one fraudulent GoFund Me account and today we heard that Missoula County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone calling people and pretending to collect funds in support of the Palmer Family. The last thing we want is someone using Trooper Palmer or his family to make a quick buck, so with that in mind, we thought that we’d put together a list of fundraisers that have been approved by the family.
We will continue to update this list as more gets approved. This process will help ensure that the family’s wishes are being respected and that the money is going to them. Additionally, MHP staff are keeping track of fundraisers that have been mentioned on social media, so that we can follow up with these and make sure the money is routed appropriately. If you see something that you aren’t sure about, please contact us. If you have a fundraiser that you’d like to be added to the list, please reach out to us so that we can work with you to make sure that everything is in accordance with the family’s wishes.
The Palmer family has approved the following fundraisers:
Kristin Kilpela GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/trooper-wade-palmer-expense-fund
Danielle Greenland GoFundMe:
https://www.gofundme.com/trooper-wade-palmer
Trooper Wade Palmer Benefit Account at First Interstate Bank: Deposits can be made at any branch or by mailing a check to 2500 N. Reserve St. Missoula, MT. 59808
Garden of Readn
Safeway Back the Blue BBQ https://www.facebook.com/events/1936163449846401/
Evaro Bar Spaghetti Dinner and Auction https://www.facebook.com/events/2414903658544608/
Crawford Distillery Benefit https://www.facebook.com/events/390919411692283/
Skeleton Key Bracelets https://bit.ly/2WcqJe4
Blushing Pineapple Crafts Decals https://bit.ly/2TXpv9p
Westside Bowling Lanes 50/50
Livingston First Responders Jars
Ink by Zink T-Shirts
Missoula Fresh Market Register Round Up
CPG Stevensville/ Community Medical Center