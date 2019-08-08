BUTTE- In Montana, it's almost back to school time, which can cause a financial burden for some families and that's why organizations in the Mining City are teaming up to collect supplies for students.
Thursday, was the first ever "Stuff the Bus" event, hosted by Jim Miller of Let Us Run. Miller started the Backpack Program in Butte four years ago, which collects backpacks full of school supplies for children in need.
This year, Miller teamed up with Town Pump and Cherry Creek Radio for the big event and they even got a big yellow school bus for the supplies. The event also included a silent auction with dozens of donated goods and all the proceeds go to additional school supplies.
The event started at 8 AM at the Town Pump on Elizabeth Warren and Harrison Avenues and people were lining up to stuff the bus bright and early. Community members brought crayons, binders, backpacks and much more for the kids of Butte.
Miller says the parent's and children’s reactions when they receive the supplies, makes all his hard work worth it. "I've had a dad literally drop to his knees and cry, and said I don't know how I would of done this without you and he says you're awesome for helping me and my three children and that's what it's all about it's not just me it's the community," said Miller.
Miller says they will be accepting donations throughout the month of August and their goal is deliver about 300 backpacks. Donations, monetary or supplies can be dropped of at their storage facility at 1130 East Front St. or contact Let US Run.
Miller says they will also be delivering to Ramsay, Divide and Melrose this year and if you know a student in need of supplies, contact Let Us Run.