BOULDER- Jefferson High School was one of eight schools selected in the nation to participate in a pilot program for "Teen Mental Health First Aid", and Tuesday was the last day of the four week program.
Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and The National Council for Behavioral Health selected the school for the program, and 180 students participated.
Tuesday afternoon, Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors completed the program at Jefferson High School and received their certifications in Teen Mental Health First Aid. Students were taught how to be aware of mental health issues and the different resources available in their community.
Bryce Harrington, a senior at Jefferson High School said, "Living in a rural community when resources can kind of be far away, Helena is like 30 minutes away. Having the ability to know what to do in this situation and be able to help kids."
Students and staff agree the program has made talking about mental health easier at their school. Sarah Layng, a librarian at Jefferson High and a Mental Health First Aid leader, said the program has helped to lessen the stigmas surrounding mental health.
The training has also spread to the Boulder community. Layng said, "Our staff has been certified in mental health first aid and we've had community members coming in and attending those sessions as well."
The results from the program in Boulder and the seven other sites across the country will be evaluated to determine what changes need to be made.
Jefferson High is hoping to teach this years freshman the program next school year.
Organizers say they're looking to get the pilot program implemented into 20 more school sites in the country next school year, and they say they've received interest from other schools in Montana.