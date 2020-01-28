BUTTE - The investigation continues into what sparked a fire in the Irish Times Building last week, destroying several businesses including the Post, the Irish Times and Muddy Creek Brewery.
Butte-Silver Bow fire officials say this is one of the most complex investigations they’ve had in a while. Officials add, between the size of the building, multiple businesses and multiple insurance agencies, this investigation may take a few weeks.
The portion of Main and Galena Streets in front of the building was still closed off to the public, on Tuesday, as the investigation continues.
The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are all working together on the investigation. Butte Fire Chief Jeff Miller says it’s nice to have the additional resources and a “fresh sets of eyes” for the investigation.
Officials add most of their on-site work is complete, but the loss of this historic building is a tragedy for the community. “That building is definitely a contributing building to the historic district, so anytime you have a fire in your general business district it’s bad,“ Miller said.
Other businesses in Butte are rallying around those businesses destroyed in the fire. Slainte Pub had an '80s themed party on Saturday with raffles and donated goods to help the owners and employees of Muddy Creek Brewery.
Fire officials say they hope to determine the cause of the fire in the upcoming weeks.