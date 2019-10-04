BUTTE - Butte police are still investigating the case of an infant found dead inside a car.
Officers responded to check on a woman sleeping in a car on September 25, on Alaska Street.
Officers could see an unconscious woman lying on a baby in the car, and broke out a window to try to wake her up and help. They say the baby did not have a pulse, and could not be resuscitated by first responders. The five-month-old girl was pronounced dead at St. James Hospital.
Friday, Undersheriff George Skuletich said the family was reportedly moving to Maine the morning the mother and children were found in the car. Skuletich said the mother, who has yet to be indentifed by police, got into an argument with the father of the children and left.
Preliminary autopsy results are in, but will not be released until the final results are confirmed.
Skuletich said the mother has been cooperating in the investigation.
Final autopsy results are expected next week.